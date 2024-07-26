^

Sharon Cuneta, Janella Salvador among 'Drag Race Philippines 3' guest judges

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 7:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — The third season of "Drag Race Philippines" promises to be even bigger with big-name guest judges, led by Sharon Cuneta.

A two-and-a-half-minute trailer teased the challenges, guests, and catfights that the new season's contestants are expected to face.

After a brief glimpse of the 11 participating drag queens entering the Werk Room, the trailer showed the celebrities who would be joining Paolo Ballesteros, Jiggly Caliente, and KaladKaren on the judges' table.

These include Sharon, actress-singers Janella Salvador and Jolina Magdangal, host-comedienne Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, singer Angeline Quinto, actor Kyle Echarri, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, and Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole.

Fashion designer Rajo Laurel, comedian-actor Jon Santos, and celebrity photographer BJ Pascual return as rotating judges.

Also returning is the fan favorite crew member who reminds the drag queens how much time they have left before returning to the main stage, with the said crew member and several judges being tossed up in the air.

The arguments among contestants appear fiercer and more emotional than the past two seasons, happening even with judges being present in the Werk Room.

The trailer still has its light moments. Sharon is seen enjoying the Filipino representation in drag and Rajo changing his notorious "this is trash" comment to "this is trash-ion."

"You continue to bring out the best in everybody, and when the best in you is brought out, what is that called? That is love," Jon comments to one contestant.

Last season's winner was trans drag queen Captivating Katkat. Season 1 runner-up Marina Summers was a finalist in "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World 2," while Season 1 finalist Eva Le Queen will compete in the first-ever "RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars."

RELATED: Eva Le Queen to represent Philippines at inaugural 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars'

