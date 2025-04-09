Alexie Brooks channels Egyptian queen Nefertiti at Miss Eco International 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Alexie Brooks impresses fans with her recently released portraits that channel Egyptian queen Nefertiti at Miss Eco International 2025.

The Ilonggo beauty wore a splendid golden bustier and skirt. Designed by Iloilo-based designer Fritz Caancan, the look is completed with a golden headdress accentuated by sparkling blue stones that are also sewed on the bustier, neckpiece and on the skirt’s tassles.

“Capturing the essence of Nefertiti, worshipped for her grace and beauty, but equally famed for breaking down barriers. Her name translates as ‘A Beautiful Woman Has Come.’

“Here’s hoping that just like Nefertiti, I can make history in Egypt!” Brooks wrote on her Instagram post early today.

Alexie competed at the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 and finished in the Top 10.

The Miss Eco International 2025 is ongoing, with the coronation night set on April 20 in Alexandria, Egypt.

