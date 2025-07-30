Asian Hospital offers new hope to cancer patients with CyberKnife

MANILA, Philippines — A game-changer has arrived in the Philippines—the revolutionary CyberKnife S7, the first and only one of its kind in the country.

Now available to offer Filipino patients an innovative approach to cancer treatment, the CyberKnife S7 delivers unmatched precision, fewer sessions and a non-invasive alternative to traditional radiation therapy.

The CyberKnife S7 System is the only radiation therapy machine that uses a robot to deliver high-energy rays while moving smoothly around the patient. This allows it to target the tumor from thousands of unique angles, making the treatment highly precise. By coming at the tumor from so many directions, it delivers the right dose exactly where it’s needed—while keeping the surrounding healthy tissue safe.

At the heart of CyberKnife’s breakthrough capabilities is its ability to track tumors in real time. Most conventional radiation therapy systems rely on static imaging, which means they can’t adapt to changes in a tumor’s position during treatment—especially problematic in areas like the lungs, where tumors move as the patient breathes.

Precise and real-time tumor tracking

“This is the only machine that offers real-time tumor tracking during treatment,” said Dr. Jaemelyn Fernandez-Ramos, Cyberknife expert at Asian Hospital’s Asian Cancer Institute.

“It’s the highlight of this system—unlike traditional linear accelerators that take static images before treatment, CyberKnife S7 continues to monitor and follow the tumor during every second of radiation delivery.”

“And with the images taken during the treatment, there’s less damage to the healthy tissues around the cancer lesion,” Dr. Fernandez-Ramos added, noting that patients do not need to wear a harness and are allowed to breathe freely during the procedure.

Efficient treatment

Due to its accuracy, CyberKnife S7 can safely deliver higher doses of radiation per session. That can mean fewer sessions overall and significantly shorter treatment times. Depending on the patient’s treatment plan, CyberKnife sessions can reduce lung cancer treatments from 30 sessions to just three, prostate cancer treatments from 42 sessions to only five, and brain tumor treatments to as little as one session.

This not only minimizes the inconvenience and physical toll of daily hospital visits but also helps reduce the backlog of cancer patients awaiting treatment—especially important in a country like the Philippines, where cancer care resources remain limited.

“The burden of cancer in our country is high. By shortening treatment duration, CyberKnife S7 enables us to treat more patients effectively and efficiently,” said Dr. Enrico Tangco, chief radiation oncologist at the Conquer C Center of the Asian Hospital’s Asian Cancer Institute.