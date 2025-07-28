Nurture your family’s wellness with 'Tripleng Lakas' from Birch Tree

MANILA, Philippines — We need a full range of nutritional support to keep our minds and bodies healthy.

Birch Tree Fortified with "Lakas Depensa Plus for Tripleng Lakas" contains:

Zinc for the brain to help keep your mind sharp

Vitamins A and C for immunity so you can stay protected against viruses and bacteria

Calcium and Phosphorus for the bones to help you stay active and energetic

Brain Lakas

Brain Lakas supports communication and problem-solving skills that help kids improve their social skills and navigate their environment.

While mature minds need Brain Lakas to help enhance their memory, attention span, and clarity of thought, so they can function efficiently and fulfill their responsibilities.

Immunity Lakas

Kids need Immunity Lakas when exploring and playing outdoors, which nurtures their curiosity. That’s why it’s important to keep them protected from illness and disease.

On the other hand, adults often step outside the home to work, travel, and do errands. That’s why they need to develop a high resistance to all kinds of elements with the help of Immunity Lakas.

Bone Lakas

While calcium strengthens our bones, we also need phosphorus to help them grow and heal. Having both provides well-rounded nutritional support to keep our bones in peak shape.

Active and energetic kids who love to play and explore are prone to accidents. Bone Lakas can help them cope with all the physically demanding challenges they face outside the home every day.

Alternatively, adults go through a lot of physical strain from childcare, housekeeping or working, which makes daily tasks uncomfortable and inconvenient. Bone Lakas can help them stay strong and fulfill their responsibilities with ease.

With Birch Tree Fortified, which gives Brain Lakas, Bone Lakas and Immunity Lakas, your family can stay sharp, healthy and strong so they can reach their full potential and enjoy the best that life has to offer.

Birch Tree Fortified is available in leading supermarkets and groceries nationwide or online at Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shops.

