DOTr, BSP, DICT, GCash accelerate digital transformation of PH transport system for faster, easier commutes
MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon taps his mobile phone to pay for MRT-3 fare during the pilot launch of the open-loop ticketing system on July 25.
The launch of the multiple digital payment options at MRT-3 is a step towards further modernization of the public transportation systems in the country.
The pilot testing was led by the Department of Transportation, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Land Bank of the Philippines, and finance super app GCash.
Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.