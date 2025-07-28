DOTr, BSP, DICT, GCash accelerate digital transformation of PH transport system for faster, easier commutes

MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon taps his mobile phone to pay for MRT-3 fare during the pilot launch of the open-loop ticketing system on July 25.

The launch of the multiple digital payment options at MRT-3 is a step towards further modernization of the public transportation systems in the country.

The pilot testing was led by the Department of Transportation, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Land Bank of the Philippines, and finance super app GCash.

Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash holding company Mynt, tests out one of the digital payment options powered by GCash at the MRT-3 Ayala station on July 25. GCash is targeting to roll out these digital payment options to other modes of transportation in the future, accelerating the digital transformation of the system for faster, easier commutes.

Martha Sazon, Secretary Vince Dizon and Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda lead the launch of the new digital payment solutions at MRT-3 on July 25. Commuters can now tap their mobile phones and cards to pay for their fares at MRT-3, eliminating the need to queue at ticket booths.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.