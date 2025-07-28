Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach attend SONA 2025 in white Filipiniana

Heart Evangelista and Pia Wurtzbach in the House of Representatives for the 2025 State of the Nation Address

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion icons Heart Evangelista and Pia Wurtzbach led attendees that turned heads at the 2025 State of the Nation Address.

Heart was expected to appear at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fourth SONA as the wife of re-elected Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero.

The socialite-artist had worn a barong top and woven Filipiniana skirt designed by Michael Leyva during the Senate's morning session but changed into another Leyva Filipiniana dress upon arriving in the House of Representatives.

Pia, however, was a surprise attendee as the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder arrived wearing a modern white Filipiniana suit.

The beauty queen was accompanied by Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Patricia Yvonne "PY" Caunan chief. Pia is an ambassador for OWWA, an agency dedicated to the welfare and well-being of Filipino migrant workers and their families.

It can be recalled Heart and Pia were the subjects of an alleged feud after Heart's former glam team began working for Pia, who later began attending more fashion events.

In October last year, however, Heart said she "never had a problem" with Pia.

"In fact, I was one of those who cheered for her in the past. And I like to think that it was the same for her. She was so sweet enough, she even used and posted the hashtag 'Heart May Be You.' And at that time, I'm so proud," Heart said last October.

Heart said it was the people around Pia making things problematic and advised the former beauty queen to be careful.

Heart and Pia were at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2025 earlier this month. They sat at the same row with Brazilian actress Gessica Kayane, who was seated between them, at Robert Wun's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

