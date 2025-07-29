Unilever, DepEd join forces to rollout nutrition education to schools nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — In a shared mission to combat malnutrition and champion balanced lifestyles, Unilever Philippines, through its brand Knorr, has partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) to make nutrition education more accessible to DepEd school learners and their families, nationwide.

“Education is a powerful tool. When people are empowered with the right information, even with limited resources, they can make better decisions for themselves and their families. This is the foundation of the ‘Makulay ang Buhay’ program, which aims to transform the way we teach nutrition—making it engaging, accessible and practical for children and parents across the country,” says Marinelle Villanueva, Foods Business Unit Demand Creation and Marketing Lead at Unilever Philippines.

Marinelle Villanueva, Nutrition Business Unit Lead at Unilever Philippines

The partnership, sealed through a Memorandum of Agreement signed in October 2024, distributes science-based learning tools—The Makulay ang Buhay EduTainment series, produced by GMA Network, and the Knorr NutriSarap Recipe Booklet, developed in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology – Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI).

These tools were thoughtfully designed to ensure that the content not only features nutritious meals but are also relevant to the everyday challenges Filipino families face when it comes to balanced eating.

The launch was held this Nutrition Month at Taguig Integrated School, where over 300 students, parents and teachers came together for a day of interactive nutrition education games, a screening of the Makulay ang Buhay episodes, and a special performance from the cast of the 2000s Makulay ang Buhay series—Sab San Diego and Sharlene San Pedro.

Sab San Diego and Sharlene San Pedro, original Makulay ang Buhay cast members

The school was selected as the pilot site for its strong nutrition advocacy and active parent engagement, making it a fitting model for the program’s mission to bring quality nutrition education to schools in the Philippines.

DepEd Assistant Secretary Jocelyn Andaya reminds us of the program’s shared mission at the launch saying:

“As we celebrate Nutrition Month this July, we are reminded of the power of proper nutrition in shaping not only strong bodies but also brighter, better futures. Let this be our call to action: to keep building bridges, and to strengthen our shared commitment to promoting proper nutrition among learners and communities alike.”

Over 300 students, parents and teachers came together for a day of interactive nutrition education games at Taguig Integrated School.

At the heart of this program is the distribution of 40,000 USBs containing the Makulay ang Buhay episodes.

“We know that today’s kids need fresh and engaging approaches to get them interested in nutritious eating. As parents and teachers, we also have a role to play—both in the classroom and at home. You can dream of becoming the CEO of a big company, but those dreams can be cut short by the harsh realities of malnutrition and stunting. That’s why Makulay ang Buhay, a 13-episode EduTainment series produced by GMA and Unilever, is such an important step. It offers practical guidance on how to prepare meals that are nutritious, delicious and affordable,” shares Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano.

Supporting this series are 60,000 nutrition-focused recipe booklets containing the Knorr Nutrisarap recipes, all being distributed to DepEd schools nationwide.

To date, Knorr’s NutriSarap efforts have reached more than 12.5 million individuals. Through this partnership with DepEd, Unilever aims to reach even more Filipinos and integrate nutrition education more deeply into the Philippine school system.

The Makulay ang Buhay program underscores Unilever’s commitment to nutrition education, but also reaffirms a shared vision with DepEd: to build a healthier, more informed and better-nourished Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Knorr is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.