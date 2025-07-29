Reimagining financial services, empowering financial independence

Singlife Plan & Protect App has evolved beyond its insurance roots to become an all-in-one financial partner for everyday Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines — In an era where convenience, accessibility and personalization shape the way people manage their money, one homegrown player is setting a new standard—not just among life insurers, but across the wider digital finance space.

Launched in 2023, the Singlife Plan & Protect App from Singlife Philippines has evolved beyond its insurance roots to become an all-in-one financial partner for everyday Filipinos. The app recently won Mobile App – Philippines at the 2025 Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards.

It has played a key role in two other categories: Customer Experience Solution-Philippines for Singlife’s fully digital protection journey, and New Fintech Product-Philippines for Income Multiplier, an investment-linked insurance plan that delivers monthly cash payouts and is available exclusively in the app.

“We’ve always believed that insurance should do more than pay out in times of loss—it should help you build a secure future while you’re living it,” said Lester Cruz, CEO of Singlife Philippines. “The Singlife Plan & Protect App is our way of putting that belief into every Filipino’s hands.”

From the outset, Singlife’s goal was not merely to digitize insurance but to reinvent the experience: remove paperwork, unnecessary fees, and tedious processes. Over time, the app has added capabilities that now rival those of top digital banks and e-wallets while staying true to its mission of empowering Filipinos toward financial independence.

Three strengths define the platform: comprehensive financial protection, high-value returns and continuous innovation. Users can access flexible insurance solutions—covering medical costs, income loss and funeral expenses—alongside investment-linked plans that can be tailored to different life stages and budgets. A built-in smart planner helps users track goals, identify coverage gaps, and receive actionable insights.

The app also lets users send and receive Singlife Gift Cards, which convert to Singlife Credits—digital rewards customers can use in the app. Singlife Champion, the brand's referral program, rewards advocates with Singlife Credits, while new users receive welcome credits, helping jumpstart their financial journey. Policy management and transactions are accessible in real time, in just a few taps.

Another powerful feature is the Singlife Account, where customers hold funds for premium payments and payouts. When a policy is active, balances in this account earn 5% p.a. net interest, credited monthly.

Through the Super Boost Rewards Program, customers who build and maintain a stronger financial protection portfolio can earn up to 15% p.a. net interest (terms and conditions apply), a meaningful way to reward proactive financial behavior.

Singlife Philippines’ pace of development continues to push the category forward. In just the first half of 2025, the company introduced credit and debit card cash-ins and payment options; free, instant transfers between Singlife Accounts; and industry-first cash-outs to any bank or e-wallet through an online payment gateway. An instant access mode now lets prospective users explore the product lineup before creating an account.

The company also launched Protect from Funeral Costs, a whole life insurance plan with a built-in Financial Needs Analysis tool that helps users estimate and plan for funeral expenses based on their preferences.

“It’s not just about adding features; it’s about solving real problems,” Cruz noted. “We’re designing tools that are useful from day one, especially for first-time customers who may not know where to begin.”

As of July 2025, the Singlife Plan & Protect App has been installed more than 1.4 million times, supporting over 1 million policies sold and around P100 million in claims issued since Singlife Philippines began operations in 2020.

The company also holds a 4.6 out of 5 TrustScore on Trustpilot based on over 7,000 five-star reviews, alongside a 97% customer satisfaction score in 2024—clear signals of trust in a fully digital experience.

More enhancements are on the way, including simplified claims filing, improved beneficiary management, and new product offerings, solidifying the app’s position as a leading digital finance platform built for modern Filipinos.

“Insurance shouldn’t be just for emergencies or for a select demographic; it should be a tool anyone can use to plan, build, and protect their future,” said Cruz. “Make it simple, make it meaningful, and make it matter. That’s what we set out to do with the Singlife Plan & Protect App.”

Download the app for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Singlife. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.