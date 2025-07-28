Craving a cup? These 6 coffee deals at SM are just a swipe away

Coffee Fest is underway at SM, and it’s serving up exclusive deals on your favorites. All offers are available for a limited time through Swipe Coupons on the SM Malls Online app.

From comforting brews to chilled frappes, SM’s Coffee Fest lets you sip, swipe and save!

MANILA, Philippines — Coffee fits into almost any kind of day, whether you need a warm hug in a cup, something cold and sweet, or a reason to pause between errands. It’s simple, yet comforting enough to make your day a little more put together.

The good news? Coffee Fest is underway at SM, and it’s serving up exclusive deals on your favorites. All offers are available for a limited time through Swipe Coupons on the SM Malls Online app.

Ready to sip and swipe? Here’s your cheat sheet:

1. Mister Donut

Mister Donut is giving us the kind of energy we need to get through the midweek slump: a refreshing Spanish latte or Mocha Latte, plus a free one for only P100.

Available at all SM branches nationwide, this is the kind of two-for-one that feels like a small win on a rainy day.

SWIPE: Get FREE Iced Latte (16oz) when you buy Iced Spanish Latte or Iced Mocha Latte

2. Cinnabon – Minibon promo

Few pairings are as iconic and comforting as coffee and a warm cinnamon roll. This Cinnabon deal is made for sharing (or keeping all to yourself, no judgment).

Heads up: the discount applies to solo Minibons only. Available at select SM branches like MOA, Megamall, North EDSA and more.



SWIPE: Buy 1 Minibon roll, get another for 40% off

3. Cinnabon – coffee promo

Got a long day ahead? Power through it with not just one, but two cups of coffee.

This buy-one-get-one deal lets you enjoy a second cup at 40% off, perfect for sharing or for that much-needed second caffeine dose.

SWIPE: Buy 1 coffee, get another for 40% off

4. Bo’s Coffee

Send that “let’s catch up” text because Bo’s Coffee is making it easy to reconnect. Their small Vanilla Latte is smooth, creamy and comforting on its own, but now you get two for just P160.

Whether it’s a spontaneous hangout or a casual date, this one’s worth stepping out for.



Just remember, it’s available every day except Fridays at select SM branches like MOA, Megamall, Cebu and Davao.



SWIPE: Buy 1 Take 1 on small vanilla lattes for P160

5. Daily by Bo’s Coffee

For the ones who like their coffee clean and classic, choose Daily by Bo’s.

It offers two medium drinks under their “classic” menu like Iced Hazelnut or Iced Vanilla for the price of one, just perfect for when you want a low-key coffee moment that still feels rewarding.



SWIPE: Buy 1 Take 1 on Classic Drinks (medium size only)

6. Dunkin

A bigger cup is never a bad idea.

With Dunkin’s hot brewed coffee promo, a medium order automatically gets upgraded to large, giving you more of what you love.



SWIPE: Free upsize to large with every medium hot brewed coffee

Sip, swipe and save!

Ready to get that coffee fix? All these promos are exclusive to Swipe Coupons, found on the SM Malls Online app.

Just download the SM Malls Online app, head to the “Deals and Shop” section and browse promos available near you.

Found one you like? Tap to claim, visit the participating store and with one quick swipe—enjoy your discount instantly.

Stay updated with the latest promos and offers in SM malls when you download SM Malls Online and follow them on Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with SM. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.