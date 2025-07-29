GCash provides 15-day grace period for borrowers affected by recent typhoons

GCash extends grace period for typhoon-hit borrowers, waives late penalty fees and interest charges within the extension period.

MANILA, Philippines — Leading super finance app, GCash, through official lending arm Fuse Financing Inc., is extending relief by granting a 15-day grace period for borrowers of GLoan and GGives residing in areas hit by the "Habagat" monsoon and Tropical Depressions Crising, Dante and Emong.

Loan repayments due between July 19 to 31, will automatically be extended by 15 days. For example, if a customer's due date is July 21, 2025, and they miss the payment or have insufficient funds, no penalty or late fee will be applied until August 5.

Borrowers will not incur additional interest or late fees during the extension period, allowing them to focus on recovery without added financial stress.

Eligible borrowers will receive SMS notifications detailing their new due dates and guidance on managing repayments. Those who can repay early are encouraged to do so.

"We stand with the communities affected by the recent onslaught of typhoons and are committed to helping them rebuild their lives," said Tony Isidro, president and CEO of Fuse Financing. "Every single effort counts, and together, we can make a significant difference."

Complete list of areas where GCash extends 15-day grace period for borrowers affected by the recent typhoons:

Region Province or City NCR – National Capital Region Las Piñas, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Navotas, Quezon City Region I – Ilocos Region Pangasinan Region III – Central Luzon Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac Region IV-A – CALABARZON Batangas, Cavite, Rizal Region IV-B – MIMAROPA Palawan Region VI – Western Visayas Antique Region VII – Central Visayas Cebu City

Other locations may be included as the government declares additional areas under a state of calamity. Customers with clarifications can file a ticket through GCash Help Center or talk to Gigi inside the GCash App.

