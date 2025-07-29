From dream to doorstep, Global Dominion makes homeownership achievable

MANILA, Philippines — For many Filipinos, owning a home is more than a milestone; it’s a lifelong dream. Yet, the path toward homeownership is often paved with challenges: rising property prices, strict bank requirements and the realities of urban living make it difficult, especially for young families, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and first-time buyers.

Recognizing these obstacles, Global Dominion Financing Inc. introduced its Real Estate Financing (REF) program, a practical and empowering solution designed to bring more Filipinos closer to homeownership.

Unlike traditional housing loans that are often lengthy, rigid and intimidating, Global Dominion’s REF program provides a faster, simpler and guided path to acquiring a home. Whether the goal is to purchase a townhouse, a house and lot, or a condominium unit, the program offers full support from application to property acquisition.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, real estate loan exposure reached a staggering P2.95 trillion by the end of 2024. Despite this, homeownership in Metro Manila hovers just over 52%, significantly below the 62% national average, a clear indicator of the housing gap in urban centers.

REF was built with three core pillars in mind:

Fast – faster approval than traditional bank loans



– faster approval than traditional bank loans Secured – transparent processing with full documentation and customer care



– transparent processing with full documentation and customer care Guided – dedicated assistance from initial inquiry to move-in

REF is ideal for startup families, OFWs, young professionals and even long-time renters who are now ready to invest in a permanent residence. In a time when extreme weather, traffic congestion and inflation affect everyday life, many are choosing homes strategically located near workplaces, schools and transport hubs. Others view property as a long-term investment, recognizing real estate as a stable and appreciating asset.

Through its Real Estate Financing program, Global Dominion is not just providing a loan, it’s helping people build a future. By offering flexible terms, hands-on guidance and a simplified process, REF empowers more Filipinos to take that first big step toward a home they can truly call their own.

In the journey to homeownership, Global Dominion is proving to be a partner that makes dreams more reachable, one Filipino family at a time.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.