^

Real Estate

From dream to doorstep, Global Dominion makes homeownership achievable

Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 2:00pm
for Global Dominion
From dream to doorstep, Global Dominion makes homeownership achievable
Global Dominion Financing Inc. introduces its Real Estate Financing (REF) program.

MANILA, Philippines — For many Filipinos, owning a home is more than a milestone; it’s a lifelong dream. Yet, the path toward homeownership is often paved with challenges: rising property prices, strict bank requirements and the realities of urban living make it difficult, especially for young families, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and first-time buyers.

Recognizing these obstacles, Global Dominion Financing Inc. introduced its Real Estate Financing (REF) program, a practical and empowering solution designed to bring more Filipinos closer to homeownership.

Unlike traditional housing loans that are often lengthy, rigid and intimidating, Global Dominion’s REF program provides a faster, simpler and guided path to acquiring a home. Whether the goal is to purchase a townhouse, a house and lot, or a condominium unit, the program offers full support from application to property acquisition.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, real estate loan exposure reached a staggering P2.95 trillion by the end of 2024. Despite this, homeownership in Metro Manila hovers just over 52%, significantly below the 62% national average, a clear indicator of the housing gap in urban centers.

REF was built with three core pillars in mind:

  • Fast – faster approval than traditional bank loans
     
  • Secured – transparent processing with full documentation and customer care
     
  • Guided – dedicated assistance from initial inquiry to move-in

REF is ideal for startup families, OFWs, young professionals and even long-time renters who are now ready to invest in a permanent residence. In a time when extreme weather, traffic congestion and inflation affect everyday life, many are choosing homes strategically located near workplaces, schools and transport hubs. Others view property as a long-term investment, recognizing real estate as a stable and appreciating asset.

Through its Real Estate Financing program, Global Dominion is not just providing a loan, it’s helping people build a future. By offering flexible terms, hands-on guidance and a simplified process, REF empowers more Filipinos to take that first big step toward a home they can truly call their own.

In the journey to homeownership, Global Dominion is proving to be a partner that makes dreams more reachable, one Filipino family at a time.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

GLOBAL DOMINION

HOME LOAN
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with