Janice Degamo honors late husband Roel with SONA 2025 outfit

Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Janice Degamo enters the Batasang Pambansa for the 2025 State of the Nation Address

MANILA, Philippines — Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Janice Degamo paid tribute to her late husband Roel with her outfit to the 2025 State of the Nation Address.

Janice, who previously served as mayor of Pamplona, attended the fourth SONA of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a white Filipiniana dress — but what caught people's attention was the yellow sash she had draped on her left shoulder.

The sash featured images paying tribute to Roel, the former governor of Negros Oriental, who was killed in a massacre back in March 2023.

"In every step we take, Roel, you are our strength, you continue to inspire so many to carry on fighting for a brighter future for our province," Janice said on social media.

The yellow sash called for justice for Roel's death and the nine others who died in the Pamplona Massacre.

An investigation by authorities deemed the killings to be a result of a political feud and pointed to Janice's predecessor Arnie Teves Jr. as the alleged mastermind.

Teves was abroad when the killings took place and, citing concerns over his safety, refused to return to the Philippines and sought asylum in Timor Leste.

The House of Representatives expelled Teves for neglecting his congressional duties and earlier this year was deported back to the Philippines, serving detention while waiting for trial.

