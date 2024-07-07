Miss Int'l 2023 Andrea Rubio to grace Binibining Pilipinas 60th anniv show

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio is currently in Manila as part of her involvement with Smile Train, an organization that has been treating cleft palates in young children.

Her visit also coincided with the Binibining Pilipinas 60th anniversary tonight, July 7, when a new set of Binibini winners will be crowned.

"I flew for 23 hours from Venezuela to the Philippines. There are many words that we, Venezuelans, have in common with Filipinos," said the reigning Miss International in amazement, while enumerating these words in front of an equally amazed group of mediamen.

"I am in Manila because of Operation Smile and how Smile Train helps young children with cleft palates. And then the Binibini organization brought us to the Fiesta Carnival, which I thought at first was a dance festival, only to find out it was an arcade! But I had a great time with the Binibini queens trying out the many games and attractions.

"And speaking of surgery, I have nothing against people who go through the knife. If you want cosmetic surgery, just do it!" said Andrea.

The Venezuelan beauty queen also talked about her favorite Filipino food.

"Chicken Adobo and the Kansi soup from Negros are some of my favorite Philippine dishes. I won Miss International during Venezuela's 60th pageant year. Madame Stella [Araneta] won the Miss International in 1960. Those are numbers we have in common," she continued, then delivered a greeting to the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. Chairman in Spanish. She is excited to meet Madame Stella very soon.

Andrea will be part of the selection panel on Sunday's coronation rites, just as her predecessor Jasmine Selberg did last year. She intends to revisit the Philippines to experience some of our famous tourist destinations.

"A beauty queen is someone who is a strong woman and speaks for her own. She is one who is extremely sure with her thoughts. Someone with confidence, a total package!

"I didn't go to beauty school. It was the power of pageantry, especially for a career in public relations, that paved the way for me to be part of it. I apply my educational degree to create content and videos on social media. I have plans to do hosting on television, as well as teach other girls polish their communication skills and content creation," she said at the close of the early afternoon event.

Andrea wore a beautiful turquoise terno created by Jeboy Ramos for the media event.

