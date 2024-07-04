Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates wow spectators in parade of beauties

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. presented its annual Grand Parade of Beauties recently.

The motorcade wove through the streets in and around Araneta City.

The 40 official candidates rode on individual Mazda Miata cars as their floats. The parade converged at the Lagoon of Gateway Mall 2, where the ladies sashayed on the runway wearing identical aquamarine Dia Ali monokinis by Justine Aliman with accessories by Christopher Munar, as styled by Patrick Henry.

The Gateway Mall 2 was recognized as New Mall of the Year at the Retail Asia Awards 2024 in Singapore - for the mall's innovative approach to improving urban living in Metro Manila.

The Parade of Beauties is a prelude to the finale in the Big Dome on July 7. The new winners of the national Globe and International titles will be wearing new crowns by Manny Halasan, apart from receiving P1 million each plus prize packages from corporate sponsors.

With entertainment numbers from Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, and SB19, the 60th Binibining Pilipinas coronation night will be hosted by former Binibini queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, MJ Lastimosa, and Kylie Verzosa.