LIST: 60th Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night, details

MANILA, Philippines — In a social media post, Binibining Pilipinas World 1996 Daisy Reyes posted about the date of the coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas' 60th anniversary.

Tagging Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up Miriam Quiambao and the Binibining Pilipinas account, she wrote, "Can't wait to see you all at the Araneta Coliseum on July 7, 2024, as we come together to honor the legacy of Binibining Pilipinas' 60th anniversary. Save the date!"

During her year of competing at the Miss World 1996 finals in Bangalore, India, Daisy went home with the Miss Personality title from among the 89 hopefuls that year. She was, however, was unplaced. Irene Skliva of Greece was that year's eventual winner.

The late Myrna Panlilio won the first Binibining Pilipinas title in 1964, with Milagros Cataag as Binibining Waling-Waling (1st runner-up) and Elvira Gonzales as Binibining Ilang-Ilang (2nd runner-up).

The BBP's 60-year legacy boasts of four Miss Universe crowns (Gloria Diaz, 1969; Margie Moran, 1973; Pia Wurtzbach, 2015; and Catriona Gray, 2018), five Miss International titles (Aurora Pijuan, 1970; Melanie Marquez, 1979; Precious Lara Quigaman, 2005; Bea Rose Santiago, 2013; and Kylie Versoza, 2016. The 1964 winner Gemma Cruz was crowned by the defunct Miss Philippines organization.), two Miss InterContinental crowns (Karen Gallman, 2013 and Cinderella Faye Obeñita, 2021), two Miss Globe titles (Ann Colis, 2015 and Maureen Montagne, 2021) and a lone Miss Supranational victory with Mutya Datul in 2013, plus other victories in lower-tiered competitions.

The 60th Binibining Pilipinas coronation night will unfold at the Araneta Coliseum on July 7. Outgoing queens Binibining Pilipinas International Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe Anna Valencia Lakrini will crown their respective successors at the culmination of the coronation rites.