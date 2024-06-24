Soul mates? Jake Cuenca, Chie Filomeno shocked to be always matching

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Jake Cuenca and Chie Filomeno have been together for quite some time, but they still discover many things about each other, and it particularly surprises them that their outfits always match even if they did not plan to.

“We’re always matching!” Jake shared to Philstar.com at an interview during the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store.

“Yes! We don’t talk about it!” an equally amused Chie told Philstar.com at the same interview.

“We have the same sense of style!” added Jake.

So far, their most favorite unplanned "matchy-matchy 'fits" were denim paired with basics "kahit mainit," said Chie.

"It's like our costume," Jake affirmed.

There is a saying that says that a couple that always match in outfits must be soul mates.

For now, Jake’s “sole mates” are penny loafers that are among the Swiss luxury store’s full range of ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, and accessories now available for both men and women. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya