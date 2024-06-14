Miss Universe Philippines denies claims about unpaid trophies

Chelsea Manalo, the beauty from Bulacan, is the first Pinay of Afro-American descent to represent the Philippines at the annual Miss Universe. She will compete with other global beauties later this year in Mexico with the mission to continue the country’s semifinals and Top 10 placement, regained by Michelle Dee at Miss U in El Salvador.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization released a statement denying it did not pay artist Jef Albea for trophies he created for the 2024 coronation night.

Albea claimed in an earlier post this week that MUPH "refused" to pay him for the trophies he designed and crafted for the coronation night that was held and streamed last May 22. He said the organization "vanished into thin air" and "ignored and disregarded when payment was due."

Albea mentioned he does not need and will not accept money from MUPH, adding that he would rather that they "learn artists deserve respect" as not all can take and afford mistreatment.

MUPH respondeded to Albea's claim with a statement posted on its social media channels vehemently denying the allegations, adding it is in fact coordinating with Albea's staff regarding payment for the trophies.

"We categorically deny that MUPH neither refused to pay, disregarded or ignored payment for the trophies," the statement read. "In accordance with the standard procedure of billing for suppliers to sponsors, MUPH needs proper documentation for the said transaction."

The organization also said it would not hesitate to pursue legal action to address and resolve the accusation and advised the public to not spread misinformation.

In a separate post, MUPH production head Borg Roxas gave his own take on the issue regarding paying Albea for his services.

Roxas said Albea was paid P150,000 for The Miss Philippines finals last year without an official receipt since they were only a few suppliers being attended to.

The MUPH 2024 coronation was bit more hectic so Roxas explained proper documentation, like billings, was needed from all individuals involved in production.

According to Roxas, the suppliers who provided billing statements invoices before the coronation night were all paid first since they had paperwork prepared.

"With Sir Jef, aside from we are paying him, we are also promoting him. We never promoted any other suppliers kasi natuwa kami na he was willing to help elevate the gifts for the winners," Roxas said in his post.

Roxas lamented that Albea posted about the issue. He pointed out Albea did not make the May 30 cut-off due to the lack of paperwork. Albea will instead be included for the June 15 cut-off for payments.

"Hindi ang MUPH ang nagkamali dito. Sa production side, kailangan namin i-defend sa management kahit walang billing or invoice. Nag-yes naman agad management sa amin," Roxas ended. "Pero sa usual na may billing and proper documentation lang para pag dating sa filing ng taxes, ma-defend namin ang expenses. Lahat naman mababayaran."

Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo was crowned as the new Miss Universe Philippines, making her the first Filipino-Black American to represent the country at Miss Universe.

The 73rd Miss Universe will take place in Mexico later this year, where Chelsea hopes to succeed Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios and be the Philippines fifth-ever titleholder.

Also crowned during the MUPH 2024 coronation night were Iloilo City's Alexie Mae Brooks as Miss Philippines Eco International 2025, Pampanga's Cyrille Payumo as Miss Philippines Charm 2025, Quezon Province's Ahtisa Manalo as Miss Philippines Cosmo International 2024, and Baguio's Tarah Mae Valencia as Miss Philippines Supranational 2025.

