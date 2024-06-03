^

Fashion and Beauty

Chelsea Manalo gives advice to Miss Universe Philippines aspirants

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 9:12am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Anne Manalo had a casual, light and bubbly meeting with members of the press last May 24 in Belmont Hotel in Pasay City.

The new queen radiated power in a red suit by Jot Losa. 

Makeup: @mickeysee @angeludominguez
Hair: @jerrybuanjavier
Stylist: @perrytabora @kireilegsy02
Designer: @jotlosa
Heels: @jojobragaisofficial @bragaisjosejoaquin
Special thanks to: @mau_s_deleon

— Video by C. Mendez Legaspi, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2024
