'Who wore it better?': Anne Curtis' ABS-CBN Ball 2025 gown trends for online store lookalike

Anne Curtis' ABS-CBN Ball 2025 look; a lookalike gown worn by a model in an online selling platform

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Anne Curtis blossomed into a flower with her red dress courtesy of Nicole + Felicia at the ABS-CBN Ball 2025 recently.

Anne's gown was praised by social media users for its simple but elegant design. At the back, it boasts of red roses.

Some social media users, however, noticed that her gown has a similar one that can be bought in an online shop.

That's why they posted a meme of Anne with the model of the dress, saying, "Who wore it better."

Anne and her "It's Okay To Not Be Okay" co-stars just flew to Manila to attend the ABS-CBN Ball.

The "It's Showtime" host said that is was important to her not to miss the ball.

"Aside from the glitz and glam there's a bigger purpose behind this ball right? So I really want to be part of it. There's so much meaning and of course there's so much more behind it than just being be beautiful and glamorous," she told ABS-CBN News.

"I want to be part of it to support the Kapamilya and ABS-CBN Foundation," she added.

Anne is set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean series "It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” with Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino.

RELATED: Anne Curtis rekindles tradition of handwritten notes for Christmas