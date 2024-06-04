Chelsea Manalo visits alma mater, reveals Miss Universe walk name

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo had a home coming celebration in her alma mater De La Salle Araneta University (DLSAU) earlier today.

In The DLASAU WebTube's Facebook account, Chelsea was seen enjoying her return to her alma mater.

"Breaking news! Our Queen Ms. Chelsea Anne Manalo is here now at De La Salle Araneta University! She said her walk is called 'TAMPISAW WALK!'" the Facebook page wrote.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Chelsea's former teacher Sheila Cabidog said that dark horses can win too as proven by Chelsea.

"Chelsea isn’t a newbie anymore in the field of pageantry. She has already joined Ms. World Phil in 2017 and was even included in the Top 15 but she was unknown in the MUPH 2024 pageant. Others who have solid fanbase easily became forerunners in so many social media voting events and posts," Sheila said.

"In Chelsea’s case, by becoming the MUPH 2024, she was able to make herself and her advocacies known," she added.

Sheila praised Chelsea for her performance at the MUPH 2024 coronation night.

"Chelsea’s rise to the top was slow but steady. She did not try to become like others so she could be seen and heard. She was just herself throughout the pageant, but she knows how to leap and take risks especially that moment when she decided backstage, just minutes before the swimsuit round, that she will repeat the signature walk she did during the National Costume Round," she said.

"She was spontaneous but her moves are greatly calculated. She remains this way after being crowned, without a hint of conceitedness. She is the quintessence of all DLSAU students whose humility, spontaneity, and creativity pave their individual pathways to success."

