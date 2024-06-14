An earlier Miss Universe 2024 date?

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like the 2024 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico will unfold earlier than what everybody has expected.

Instead of November, it will be in late September — Sept. 28, to be exact!

In an article "Will Sheynnis Palacios break a record as Miss Universe?," written by Jovita Trujillo, dated June 6, for Hola! USA, a portion read: "The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is coming up fast on September 28, 2024 in Mexico City!"

This will be Mexico's fifth time to host the pageant. Previously, it was the venue in the years 1978 (won by Margaret Gardiner of South Africa), 1989 (won by Angela Visser of The Netherlands), 1993 (won by Dayanara Torres of Puerto Rico), and 2007 (won by Riyo Mori of Japan).

Despite this preemptive info, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) still needs to confirm the aforementioned date. Though if it weren't so, the MUO should have called the attention of the magazine by sharing such an important announcement.

Reigning titleholder Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor at the culmination of the final show in Mexico City. Stay tuned!