LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2024, 4 more titles' winners; special awards

MANILA, Philippines — Chelsea Manalo from Bulacan has been crowned the winner of Miss Universe Philippines 2024, succeeding Michelle Dee.

The winners of four more titles were announced after the MUPH ceremonies:

Alexie Mae Brooks of Iloilo City is appointed Miss Philippines Eco International 2025

Cyrille Payumo of Pampanga is named Miss Philippines Charm 2025

Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province is crowned Miss Philippines Cosmo International 2024

Tarah Mae Valencia of Baguio is Miss Philippines Supranational 2025

MUPH 2024 runners-up:

4th runner-up: Christi McGarry (Taguig)

3rd runner-up: Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio)

2nd runner-up: Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

1st runner-up: Stacey Gabriel (Cainta)

Top 5 finalists:

Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Stacey Gabriel (Cainta)

Christi McGarry (Taguig)

Chelsea Manalo (Bulacan)

Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio)

Top 10 finalists in evening gowns by Filipino designers:

Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo City): gown by Rian Fernandez Cyrille Payumo (Pampanga): Rich Sabinian Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province): Michael Cinco Kris Tiffany Janson (Cebu): Harvey Cenit Victoria Vincent (Bacoor): Furne Amato Stacey Gabriel (Cainta): Val Taguba Christi McGarry (Taguig): Mark Bumgarner Chelsea Manalo (Bulacan): Manny Halasan Anita Rose Gomez (Zambales): Leo Almodal Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio): Glademir Echavarre

Special awards winners from sponsors:

Miss Kemans - Bacoor

Miss Jell Life - Iloilo City

Miss Smilee - Quezon Province

Miss Cream Silk - Cavite

Miss Buscopan Venus - Iloilo City

The Face of Avon - Iloilo City

Miss So-En - Taguig

Miss Fairy Skin - Quezon Province

Miss Jewelmer - Taguig

Miss Great Lengths/Color Plus - Quezon Province

Miss Jojo Bragais - Bulacan

Miss Zonrox - Quezon Province, Iloilo City, Bacoor

Top 20 finalists:

Maica Martinez (Nueva Ecija) - Miss Bingo Plus Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo City) - Upclose and Personal Challenge winner Angel Rose Tambal (Leyte) - Runway Challenge winner Patricia Bianca Tapia (Hawaii) - Swimsuit Challenge winner Tamara Ocier (Tacloban) - Casting Commercial winner Cyrille Payumo (Pampanga) Christina dela Cruz Chalk (United Kingdom) Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province) Kris Tiffany Janson (Cebu) Victoria Vincent (Bacoor) Kayla Carter (Northern California) Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio) Alexandra Mae Rosales (Laguna) Stacey Gabriel (Cainta) Anita Rose Gomez (Zambales) Raven Doctor (Palawan) Christi McGarry (Taguig) Kymberlee Street (Australia) Chelsea Manalo (Bulacan) Selena Antonio Reyes (Pasig)

Brooks was previously named a winner of National Costume Competition alongside Southern California's Janet Hammond and Tacloban's Tamara Ocier.

Brooks also received the special awards Face of Avon, Miss Buscopan, Miss JellLife, and Miss Zonrox which she shared with Manalo and Bacoor's Kim-Victoria Vincent.

It was Manalo who won the most special awards, her haul including Miss Aqua Boracay, Miss Danielito's, Miss Fairy Skin, Miss Hello Glow, Miss iColorPlus, Miss Smilee, and Queen of Hearts.

Vincent followed in the prize count having also won Miss Kemans and the Hello Glow Body award; Taguig's Christi McGarry also won three special awards: Miss Jewelmer, Miss So-En, and Miss Wuling.

The remaining queen with multiple special awards was Baguio's Justine Tarah Marie Valencia with Miss Mags and Miss Villa Medica as Cebu's Kris Tiffany Janson (Icon Doll award), Cavite's Deanna Marie Maté (Miss Cream Silk), and Bulacan's Chelsea Anne Manalo (Miss Jojo Bragais) won one each.