LIVE updates: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 finals

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 7:47pm
MANILA, Philippines — After months of preparations and challenges, 53 contestants from all over the achipelago are set to battle it out to become the next Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) at the coronation night to be held in SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City tonight.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 and Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee is set to pass her crown to the country's representative to the 2024 Miss Universe in Mexico.

Check out the following live blog for Philstar.com's live coverage of the most prestigious pageant in the Philippines:

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2024
