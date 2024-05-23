Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024

Bulacan bet Chelsea Anne Manalo bested 52 other hopefuls to be crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 on May 23, 2024, during the coronation night held in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Bulacan beauty bested 52 other hopefuls, some of whom were pageant veterans. The runners-up are: Stacey Gabriel (Cainta, 1st runner-up), Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province, 2nd runner-up), Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio, 3rd runner-up) and

Christi McGarry (Taguig, 4th runner-up).

From 20 to 10, the night named its Top 5 delegates who will have the chance to wear the Miss Universe Philippines crown. The Top 5 were Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province), Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio), Stacey Gabriel (Cainta), Chelsea Manalo (Bulacan) and

Christi McGarry (Taguig).

Chelsea was among the standouts during the preliminary interviews. She also won the Miss Jojo Bragais runway challenge.

"As a woman of color, I have always faced challenges in my life. I was told that beauty has (a) high standard actually. But for me I have listened to always believe in my mother to always believe in yourself, uphold the values that you have in yourself. Because of these, I am already influencing a lot the world who are facing me right now. As a transformational woman, I have here 52 other delegates with me who have made to become the woman that I am. Thank you," Manalo said during her question-and-answer portion in the Top 5.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 panel of judges include Philippine Airlines President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley Ng, Sparkle GMA Vice President Joy Marcelo, AGC Power Holdings President Archie Carrasco, Kemans Chief Executive Officer Vina Yapjuangco, DiGi Plus Interactive Corp. Chairman Eusebio Tanco, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez, Miss Universe Skincare Chief Financial Officer Jason Co, Aqua Boracay Chief Operating Officer Camille Co, Miss Universe Philippines 2013 Ariella Arida and Conti's Chief Executive Officer Crystal Jacinto.

The 2024 edition hosts were Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, American TV personality Jeannie Mai and actor Alden Richards, with segment hosts Gabbi Garcia and Tim Yap.

Four more titles — Supranational, Eco International, Charm and Cosmo — await appointees from the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 remaining finalists after the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 winner has been announced and crowned.

Chelsea will try to bring home the fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines when this year's edition will be held in Mexico later this year where reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios will crown her successor.

