LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 5 finalists

MANILA, Philippines — From 53 aspirants, the race for Miss Universe Philippines 2024 is now down to five.

During the MUPH 2024 coronation night in Mall of Asia Arena, hosts Alden Richards, R'Bonney Gabriel, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins named the five candidates that made the final round and will participate in the Question and Answer portion.

The qualified candidates are as follows:

Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Stacey Gabriel (Cainta)

Christi McGarry (Taguig)

Chelsea Manalo (Bulacan)

Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio)

The remaining delegates are guaranteed of a title as MUPH will also appoint representatives for Miss Supranational, Miss Eco International, Miss Charm, and Miss Cosmo.

But only one candidate will be crowned by Michelle Dee as her successor to represent the Philippines at this year's Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.