LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 10 finalists

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 20 finalists at the swimsuit competition with Lola Amour

MANILA, Philippines — Ten delegates remain in the search for the titleholder of Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

During the MUPH 2024 coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena, hosts Alden Richards, R'Bonney Gabriel, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins named the 10 of the 20 candidates that would make it through the semifinal round.

The qualified candidates are as follows:

Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo City) Cyrille Payumo (Pampanga) Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province) Kris Tiffany Janson (Cebu) Victoria Vincent (Bacoor) Stacey Gabriel (Cainta) Christi McGarry (Taguig) Chelsea Manalo (Bulacan) Anita Rose Gomez (Zambales) Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio)

At the end of the night, Michelle Dee will crown her successor who will compete at this year's Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico.

Apart from Miss Universe Philippines, four other titles — Supranational, Eco International, Charm and Cosmo — will be appointed among those who make the Top 5.

RELATED: LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates