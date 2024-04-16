Andrea Brillantes wears mom Belle's clothes to Coachella 2024

BORACAY, Philippines — Young actress Andrea Brillantes capped off her 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival attendance by putting together an outfit with clothes and accessories belonging to her mother.

Andrea attended the first weeked of this year's Coachella festival headlined by Lana del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator, wearing different outfits for each day.

On Day 1, Andrea was an angelic presence in white while on the second day, the actress went for a cowboy look — complete with denim, leather boots, and a hat.

For her final day at Coachella 2024, Andrea wore a blouse and some items that she took from her mom's closet.

"Shoutout to my mom’s top, bag, and accessories that I stole from her closet while she’s out of town for my last minute Coachella fit," Andrea said in an Instagram post showing off her Day 3 outfit, even tagging her mom Belle.

Belle responded in the comments section by simplying sending three facepalm emojis.

All of Andrea's looks earned some love from peers and fans including Vicki Belo, Raymond Gutierrez, Ruffa Gutierrez, Isabel Oli, Precious Paula Nicole, Zeinab Harake, and Ataska Mercado.

Beyond well-received performances from the headliners, Coachella 2024 has so far produced a number of surprise guests including Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, and Will Smith.

