Andrea Brillantes says she has no plans of having boyfriend this year, turns to God due to heavy bashing

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 22, 2024 | 5:48pm
Andrea Brillantes says she has no plans of having boyfriend this year, turns to God due to heavy bashing
Young actress Andrea Brillantes for the ABS-CBN Special 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she has no plans of having a boyfriend this year. 

In her interview with ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe, Andrea said that she will instead focus on her showbiz career.

“New love romantically? Hmmm, not really, hindi po talaga yun yung nasa focus ko," she said. 

“Never ko pong isasara yung heart ko and yung doors ko for love. I mean, I’m only turning 21 this year, but really wala talaga siya sa focus ko. Wala siya sa vision board ko,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Andrea admitted that she is having a hard time recently but she said that she turns to God for peace of mind. 

“To be honest po, talagang puro lang po ako church. I was just strengthening my relationship with God and naniniwala lang po ako sa kanya and yun lang po," the actress said. 

“When you seek God, you find peace. I found naman, I wasn’t really at peace, I had peace through Him,” she added. 

Andrea said that she has a solid support system in her family and friends. 

“And my family, solid naman po kami and my friends. Patuloy lang po, doing good lang and trabaho lang nang trabaho," she said. 

“It wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t really hard kasi buo naman po kasi yung faith ko. So, hindi ko siya sasabihing mahirap, hindi ko rin naman sasabihing madali siya," she added. 

Andrea still remained mum on her involvement in the breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

