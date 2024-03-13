Andrea Brillantes celebrates 21st birthday in a yacht

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes celebrated her 21st birthday aboard a yacht.

On her Instagram account, Andrea posted snaps of the celebration.

Andrea wore a pink dress with a crown.

"21," she wrote in the caption.

Celebrities such as Tim Yap, Laurenti Dyogi and Vicki Belo, to name a few, wished the young star a happy birthday.

"Happy happy birthday and keep on growing and glowing baby girl," Tim said.

In another post, Andrea was seen enjoying the fireworks to mark her 21st birthday.

