Andrea Brillantes celebrates 21st birthday in a yacht

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 5:51pm
Andrea Brillantes celebrates 21st birthday in a yacht
Actress Andrea Brillantes
Andrea Brillantes via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes celebrated her 21st birthday aboard a yacht.

On her Instagram account, Andrea posted snaps of the celebration.

Andrea wore a pink dress with a crown.

"21," she wrote in the caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

Celebrities such as Tim Yap, Laurenti Dyogi and Vicki Belo, to name a few, wished the young star a happy birthday. 

"Happy happy birthday and keep on growing and glowing baby girl," Tim said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

In another post, Andrea was seen enjoying the fireworks to mark her 21st birthday. 

RELATED:  Andrea Brillantes says she has no plans of having boyfriend this year, turns to God due to heavy bashing

ANDREA BRILLANTES
