Andrea Brillantes celebrates 21st birthday in a yacht
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes celebrated her 21st birthday aboard a yacht.
On her Instagram account, Andrea posted snaps of the celebration.
Andrea wore a pink dress with a crown.
"21," she wrote in the caption.
Celebrities such as Tim Yap, Laurenti Dyogi and Vicki Belo, to name a few, wished the young star a happy birthday.
"Happy happy birthday and keep on growing and glowing baby girl," Tim said.
In another post, Andrea was seen enjoying the fireworks to mark her 21st birthday.
