Liza Soberano pairs P2M jewelry with black Anthony Ramirez dress to Vietnam film fest

BORACAY, Philippines — Newly-minted Hollywood Filipino actress Liza Soberano was a stunning revelation at the inaugural Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival in Vietnam last week.

The actress, who served as a juror at the film festival, wore a sleeveless black gown by Anthony Ramirez that really showed her gorgeous figure.

The dress had a draped neckline and sheer cape, making Liza look amazing both in photos and as she walked the red carpet and stage.

Liza made things even more elegant by wearing earrings and a bangle from Tiffany and Co. that had a combined price of around P2.16 million.

According to the jewelry store company's website, the items Liza wore — a T1 Narrow Pavé Diamond Hinged Bangle (Rose Gold) and Large Link Earrings (Yellow Gold with Pavé Diamonds) — costs $21,000 (P1.19 million) and $17,000 (P966,000) respectively.

Aiding in the final look were makeup by Mickey See, hair by Renz Pangilinan, and styling by Perry Tabora.

"Gospel of the Beast" by Filipino filmmaker Sheron Dayoc won the Golden Star Award for Best Southeast Asian Film as Liza presented the Best Actress trophy to Vietnam's Thi Diu Ta for her role in "Oasis of Now."

Liza served as judge for the First or Second Film Category alongside Oscar-winning editor of "Whiplash" Vietnamese-American Tom Cross, film producer John Badalu, film director Nguyen Thanh Van, and New York Asian Film Festival Executive Director Samuel Jamier.

In an Instagram post, Liza said she was "thrilled and honored" to be a jury member and that the film festival was "an amazing showcase of talented filmmakers from all over the world."

"Truly so inspired to continue working in an industry that encourages freedom of expression and challenges the way we think," Liza added.

