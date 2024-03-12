Liza Soberano wears P300,000 dress to Elton John's Oscars party

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano is slowly rising up the Hollywood ranks after attending the annual Oscars party hosted by British singer Elton John.

The annual party is for the benefit of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which this year raised a record $10.8 million (P597 million) beating the record set two years ago by over a million dollars.

One of the guests in attendance was Liza, still fresh from her Hollywood debut "Lisa Frankenstein," looking bright and spectacular in a Stella McCartney gown.

The white halter-neck dress with a bedazzled neckline was paired by Liza with ivory-hued Jimmy Choo minaudière and minimal silver jewelry.

Liza's look was styled by Maeve Reilly, makeup by Diane Buzzetta, and hair styling by Renz Pangilinan. The actress wore shoes from Dolce & Gabbana and jewellery from A. Jaffe.

According to one reseller, the dress Liza wore costs $5500 or just over P300,000.

Also in attendance at the party hosted by Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Elton's husband David Furnish, and Elton himself were Donatella Versace, Sharon Stone, Zooey Deschanel, Danny DeVito, Tim Allen, Elizabeth Hurley, Avril Lavigne, and Heidi Klum.

Among the items auctioned off were two pairs of Chopard earrings from Maison's, a bedazzled Yamaha piano signed by Elton, some of the singer's personal Rolex watches, an early illustration by Andy Warhol, and pinball machines painted with representations of Elton's career.

