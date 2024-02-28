Liza Soberano's SAG 2024 outfit includes P5M necklace, earrings worn by Lady Gaga

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano is continuing to make waves in Hollywood after debuting at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards red carpet and ceremony this year.

Liza's SAG outfit was by American designer Pamella Roland from her pre-fall 2024 collection, a black embroidered bodice and a blush Mikado gown with pockets.

She completed the look with heels from Casadei, a satin oval clutch from Rodo, and jewelery from Le Vian where the price tags are quite steep.

The main piece was a Le Vian Couture Peach Morganite and Diamond Necklace, set in 18K Strawberry Gold, has 3 and 1/3 carats Vanilla Diamonds as well as 7 and 3/4 carats Chocolate Diamonds.

According to Le Vian's website, the manufacturer's suggested retail price for the necklace is $95,147.50 or P5.34 million.

Liza complemented the necklace with earrings and a ring from Le Vian's Red Carpet series, where prices are available upon request on the company's website.

The ring features 2 carats Vanilla Diamonds, 1/8 carats Chocolate Diamonds set in 14K Strawberry Gold, while the earrings feature 29 carats Peach Morganite, 7/8 carats Vanilla Diamonds set in 18K Strawberry Gold and was actually worn by Lady Gaga at the 2018 Grammys.

"The Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey also wore Le Vian earrings to SAG 2024 — 14K Vanilla Gold Stud Earrings featuring 1 carats Vanilla Diamonds and 1/3 carats Chocolate Diamonds — which she paired with a Joseph Saidian and Sons vintage diamond necklace.

