'Magbayad ka': Michael Cinco calls out Pinoy celebrities demanding free outfits

MANILA, Philippines — Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco called out Filipino celebrities and influencers who ask fellow local designers for free outfits.

In several posts on his Instagram Stories, Cinco went into a rant about Filipino fashion designers needing better recognition and appreciation.

Cinco began by noting several Filipino celebrities and influencers appear to spend a lot of money for expensive European designer clothes "to keep up with the latest fashion trends" but juxtaposed it with creations by Filipino designers.

"It's quite ironic how these celebrities proudly wear these designer clothes, but when it comes to Filipino designers, they suddenly want everything custom-made for them for FREE," Cinco said.

"It's a sad reality that many talented and hardworking FILIPINO DESIGNERS have to face," he continued. "They pour their hearts and souls into their creations, but are often undervalued and underpaid."

The designer called for the need to start recognizing local talents as they "have the potential to create beautiful and unique creations that can rival any European brand," breaking the cycle and uplifting local fashion.

Cinco ended his rant by sharing his response to any individual who asks him for a wedding gown or red carpet dress for free or as a collaboration.

"WHAT A WONDERFUL LIFE... BEAUTIFUL THINGS in this world are not FREE... In other words... MAGBAYAD KA!!!" Cinco concluded.

Since establishing his fashion line two decades ago, Cinco has designed for global celebrities, including Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, and Aishwarya Rai.

