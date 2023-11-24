Michael Cinco to launch new perfume, 50 haute couture looks at fundraising gala

Photo shows (from left) Dr. Raynel Flores of Gusi Peace Prize Foundation, Archie and Judith Tan of The Philippine Missionari Della Fondazione di Carita Inc., Michael Cinco and Albert Andrada.

MANILA, Philippines — After his sensational shows in Egypt, Paris, Jaipur and Dubai, the incomparable Michael Cinco will bring his splendid designs to Manila.

In an exclusive preview at Spices Restaurant at the Manila Peninsula Hotel last October 26, the Dubai-based, world-class couturier presented four looks for his forthcoming fundraising show.

His good friend, acclaimed designer Albert Andrada, introduced the capsule collection.

“We are very pleased and honored to be part of the gala show of the designer who makes us very proud to be Filipinos. Let me take this opportunity to invite you to the 'The Philippine Legacy Gala 2023 - Michael Cinco: The Impalpable Dream of España,' which will happen on November 27, 2023, at the Manila Marriott Hotel. On this much-anticipated event, Michael will present his latest collection which, as fans of his creations know, will be breathtaking, dazzling and truly unforgettable,” Andrada said.

Cinco will unleash 50 haute couture looks. He will also launch his new perfume series and jewelry line, as he begins offering a complete lifestyle brand experience. Part of the proceeds from the gala will benefit The Philippine Missionari Della Fondazione di Carita Inc., headed by Archie and Judith Tan, and the Gusi Peace Prize Foundation, represented by Raynel Flores.

“Finally, after several months of preparation, we're finally able to present everything that we have been earnestly working hard for our newest collection, which was born out of my curiosity and admiration for the vibrant culture of Spain,” explained Cinco, whose creations have been worn by superstars such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Marian Rivera and Naomi Campbell.

“We hope that you will somehow feel like you've been transported to Spain and all its beautiful heritage — from the magnificence of Roman Catholicism in La Sagrada de Familia by Antoni Gaudi in Barcelona, and the famous monuments of Islamic architecture in Alhambra to the iconic masterpieces of famous Spanish-native artists such as Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí, as well as the country's heritage such as the Spanish matadors and flamenco dancers,” said the designer.

For sponsors, partnership and table reservation, send a message to Mary at (+63) 917-3269988 or email [email protected].

