Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, other celebs wear Michael Cinco Couture at Cannes 2023

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
May 28, 2023 | 1:41pm
Cambodian actress Shin Yubin arrives for the screening of the film "The Zone Of Interest" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2023.
AFP / Patricia De Melo Moreira

MANILA, Philippines — In 2017, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruled the red carpet at the French Riviera with her Cinderella ballgown by world-class Filipino couturier Michael Cinco. A year later, still wearing Michael Cinco Couture, she retained the title of “Queen of Cannes.”

“She wore an exquisite three-meter train original butterfly gown. It’s made of tulle and is fully embroidered,” said the Dubai-based couturier, who walked the red carpet with the Bollywood goddess, and hobnobbing along the way with Helen Mirren, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Penelope Cruz.

This year, the “Most Beautiful Miss World Ever” arrived in style at the French Riviera to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival, clad in, once again, a Michael Cinco showstopper from his Fall-Winter 2023 collection.

Aishwarya wore a lace-embroidered wool oversized long coat, which embodies the designer’s well-known feminine aesthetic, featuring a timeless wide lapel neck and long sleeves. To further enhance its enchanting appeal, the coat is adorned with beautiful gray jacquard flowers.

The Cambodian actress Yubin Shin( @yubinshin_official) attended the festival in a couture royal blue Michael Cinco feather ballgown, which incorporated laser-cut petals, feathers, and a voluminous skirt, creating a striking overall effect on the red carpet.

Miss Universe Spain 2021 Sarah Loinaz

The Spanish/Moroccan model Sarah Loinaz (@sarahloinazm), Miss Universe Spain 2021, wore an “exquisite black ball gown with multi-colored embroideries in full Swarovski crystals from Cinco’s “The Impalpable Dream of Egypt” Couture Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Fashion influencer Stephania Morales (@stephy_morales) sashayed on the red carpet in a couture dove gray feather gown styled by Steven Doan (@stevendoanstyle). The stupendous piece was previously strutted on the runway by Bollywood star Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) for the launch of the first ever fashion residences Fashionz by Danube Properties in partnership with Fashion TV. The gown was in honor of the exquisite duomo di Milano.

"Dubai Bling" star Farhana Bodi

As of date, another celebrity seen in Cannes clad in Michael Cinco is reality star Farhana Bodi (@farhanabodi), who also stars in the Netflix show, "Dubai Bling." She attended the Chopard Gala Dinner in a couture beaded short dress.

1 hour ago

