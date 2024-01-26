Heart Evangelista sits with TWICE's Mina at Paris Fashion Week

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista has frequented fashion weeks several times now, and her latest attendance saw her meeting Mina of the K-pop girl group TWICE.

Heart and Mina, whose full name is Mina Myoi, were both guests at Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection for Paris Fashion Week.

Fendi's Artistic Director Kim Jones said the latest collection was inspired by his late predecessor Karl Lagerfeld, particularly the latter's "futurism" with the Italian fashion house.

"In the collection, there is a humanism at the heart of this future; there's the body, the silhouette within the silhouette, the person and the handwork of the couture," said Kim. "The collection is about structure and decoration, where the two become indivisible. I wanted an idea of precision and emotion at once."

Also in attendance at the show with Heart and Mina were other "friends of the house" like Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, Korean actress Song Hye Kyo, and French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos.

Apart from Fendi, Heart also attended the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 shows of Dior, Giambattista Valli, Zuhair Murad, Elie Saab, and Ashi Studio.

Meanwhile, TWICE is preparing for the release of its 13th extended play "With You-th," the successor to "Ready to Be," which the group toured during its most recent visit to the Philippines last September.

