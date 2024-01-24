Heart Evangelista's ex-glam team shocked at alleged hold departure order

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista's former glam team failed to leave the country because of an alleged hold departure order.

Showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reported on his YouTube channel that the team, led by makeup artist Justin Luis Soriano, was supposed to go to Dubai last January 22 to meet Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and fashion designer Mark Bumgarner.

“Hindi sila natuloy makasakay ng eroplano. Sa check-in counter pa lamang daw ay nagtagal na ang glam team ni Pia dahil ayaw silang isyuhan ng boarding pass," Ogie said.

"Naki-pagtalo pa sila (glam team) sa airline staff dahil porke’t free miles ni Pia ang gamit ay hindi na sila pasasakayin?

They initially thought they were bumped off from their flight but were surprised to find out that they were allegedly issued with a hold departure order.

“Diumano ang akala ng apat na members ng glam team ay na-bump off talaga sila. Pero ang tsika sa amin, na sana ay hindi ito totoo, ay ipinatawag sila sa Immigration para ito ang magsabi na sila ay may hold departure order.

“Na-shock na lang daw ang buong glam team sa kanilang narinig kaya ‘yung aming source, na isang airport personnel, ay nagtanong sa akin kung may koneksyon daw kaya ang hold departure order sa isyu ng glam team kay Heart Evangelista?" Ogie said.

“Tinanong pa ako kung sinampahan ba ni Heart ng kaso ang dating glam team kaya nagkaroon ng hold departure order? ‘Yan ang mga tanong na honestly hindi ko alam ang sagot.

“Mahirap magturo o basta maniwala kaya magtatanong-tanong din kami kung totoong may hold departure order na ibig sabihin ay hindi sila puwedeng lumabas ng ‘Pinas.”

It will be recalled that Heart and her former glam team had a falling out last year.

Justin denied the rumors that they were fired by the Kapuso actress because they "maxed out" her credit card and spent her money. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

