Ahtisa all-set to 'Manalo' with Miss Cosmo 2024 preliminary performance despite injury

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' bet Ahtisa Manalo slayed the runway during the swimsuit portion of the Miss Cosmo 2024 jury session in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam last night.

Ahtisa wore a neon yellow bikini with blue cape and Jojo Bragais silver heels while she showed off her signature pasarela. 

During the evening gown portion, Ahtisa wore a blue gown with gold details. 

She proudly introduced herself as the Philippines' representative despite a sprained ankle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ian (@ianlorenz)

At the national costume portion, Ahtisa wore a costume inspired by Dyesebel. 

She also regained her lead in the ongoing final stage of the “Cosmo People’s Choice” poll dubbed “Big Bang.”

The “Cosmo People’s Choice” winner will earn a guaranteed spot in the Top 10 in the final competition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ian (@ianlorenz)

Miss Cosmo's panel of judges include former Miss Universe president Paula Shugart, Pham Quang Vinh, George Chien, Miss Supranational 2022 2nd Runner-up Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen, and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.

The coronation night will be held on Saturday, October 5.

