Ahtisa all-set to 'Manalo' with Miss Cosmo 2024 preliminary performance despite injury

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' bet Ahtisa Manalo slayed the runway during the swimsuit portion of the Miss Cosmo 2024 jury session in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam last night.

Ahtisa wore a neon yellow bikini with blue cape and Jojo Bragais silver heels while she showed off her signature pasarela.

During the evening gown portion, Ahtisa wore a blue gown with gold details.

She proudly introduced herself as the Philippines' representative despite a sprained ankle.

At the national costume portion, Ahtisa wore a costume inspired by Dyesebel.

She also regained her lead in the ongoing final stage of the “Cosmo People’s Choice” poll dubbed “Big Bang.”

The “Cosmo People’s Choice” winner will earn a guaranteed spot in the Top 10 in the final competition.

Miss Cosmo's panel of judges include former Miss Universe president Paula Shugart, Pham Quang Vinh, George Chien, Miss Supranational 2022 2nd Runner-up Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen, and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.

The coronation night will be held on Saturday, October 5.

RELATED: Ahtisa Manalo reveals 'Dyesebel' national costume at Miss Cosmo 2024