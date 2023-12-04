Heart Evangelista reveals getting kicked out of Fashion Week event before

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Heart Evangelista revealed that she recently got kicked out of a show at Fashion Week.

In her interview with Mega editor-in-chief Peewee Reyes-Isidro, Heart narrated her experience that caused her stress.

“There’s no need to have tried to kick somebody out of a show because that happened to me in the last Fashion Week. I would talk to certain PRs to say no; somebody was calling and saying I’m not able because another person’s going to attend,” Heart said.

“I have three agents now to fix and verify everything that would happen to me, and I won’t be taken out of a show because they said that I wasn’t allowed to attend. So there’s like a lot of those things that happen. It starts to become political,” she added.

WATCH: Heart Evangelista reveals her stressful experience at recent Fashion Week

Heart said that she has learned to plan things out properly.

“Now, they know who the point person is, but I get that everybody gets too excited, so it gets messy at some point, but those things can happen. You really just have to plan things out properly so there’s like a harmonious, smooth way of doing everything,” she said.

“I’m also glad that it kind of pushed me to change things in a way to the next step, 10 steps ahead. I fixed a lot of corporate stuff and legal stuff. I got all my cards set perfectly, and now it’s okay. It’s going to be smoother,” she added.

Heart also said that her struggles made her a better and stronger person now.

“I’m glad I really went through the fire. I’m a tough cookie. Take my video, put it out, whatever you want to dissect, and how you want to present me to the world. Black propaganda, you could do whatever. Set my house on fire, but you will not break me again,” she said. — Video from Mega YouTube channel

