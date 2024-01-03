TWICE teases comeback in 'With YOU-th' mood film

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group TWICE is gearing up for the release of its 13th extended play "With YOU-th" next month after a teasing mood film.

The group and its agency JYP Entertainment released the short mood film on social media which sees the members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu all together in a forest.

The old-school, slow motion filming nature of the video gave the girls dressed in white, gray, and blue a dreamy, ethereal feel, holding hands at several clips.

"Just like we always do," reads text in the mood film. "It's our golden days."

TWICE 13TH MINI ALBUM

"With YOU-th"



Pre-Release Single Release on

2024.02.02 FRI 2PM KST/0AM EST



Full Album Release on

2024.02.23 FRI 2PM KST/0AM EST



????I GOT YOU Pre-Save & Pre-Orderhttps://t.co/rqlDD6lo8Q#TWICE #????#IGOTYOU????? #WithYOUth??‍???? pic.twitter.com/PW0C1riIiv — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) January 2, 2024

The mood film ended with the announcement of the pre-release single "I Got You" dropping on February 2 — already available for pre-save and pre-order — ahead of the "With YOU-th" extended play on February 23.

TWICE's last extended play was 2023's "Ready to Be" which it promoted as its third global tour, including a two-night stop at the Philippine Arena.

It was the group's second time performing in the Philippines having previously brough its "Twicelights" tour to the Mall of Asia Arena last June 2019.

