Andrea Brillantes, Belle Mariano enter TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces list

MANILA, Philippines — Young Kapamilya actresses Andrea Brillantes and Belle Mariano joined Janine Gutierrez, Liza Soberano, and Ivana Alawi on TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2023.

Both actresses are new entrants while the other have figured on the long-running list several times before.

Belle figured at No. 71 ahead of the likes of Sadie Sink (No. 74), Ariana Grande (No. 79), and Emma Watson (No. 83) — the latter having appeared on the list 18 times, topped the list in 2011, and is considered a Hall of Fame member.

Andrea, meanwhile, finished within the Top 20 at No. 16, just ahead of Miss Universe 2021 1st runner-up Nadia Ferreira and Korean singer Jeon Somi.

While other selections had occupations like actress or model beneath their names, Andrea's description by TC Candler read "shines bright like a diamond."

Janine in her third year on the list was No. 45, 2017 titleholder Liza in her ninth year was No. 28, and Ivana in her fourth year was No. 21. Both Liza and Ivana, like Emma, are Hall of Fame members.

Only Janine saw a rise as she was No. 51 in last year's list. Liza dropped five spot, Ivana while was previously in the Top 10 twice. Filipino-American singer-vlogger Bella Poarch was booted out completely.

TC Candler's Most Beautiful Face of 2023 belongs to Korean singer and former Momoland member Nancy Jewel McDonie, better known as Nancy, in what is her sixth year on the list.

Nancy was followed by Russian content creator Dasha Taran in just her second list appearance, Twice member Sana in her seventh year on the list, and "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot who marks a decade appearing on the list.

The Korean singer's predecessor, former Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes, rounded up the Top 5 on her ninth year on the list; all of the Top 5 are Hall of Fame members. — Video from TC Candler's YouTube channel

