Miss World Philippines 2024 queens show pasarela for seeing their crush, ex

MANILA, Philippines — The victorious queens of Miss World Philippines 2024 each showed off different kinds of pageant walks during a recent visit to Philstar.com's office.

Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Maté, Miss Tourism Philippines 2024 Bianca Tapia, Miss Multinational Philippines 2024 Nikke Buenafe, Face of Beauty Philippines 2024 Isabelle Bilasano, and Second Princess Sophia Bianca Santos took turns gracing the hallways of Philstar.com.

To spice up the usual catwalk, these pasarelas had a twist: each walk had a category attached to them like being at the Olympics and on the Oscars red carpet.

Some humorous walks were how the queens would strut if they bumped into a crush or an ex with their new lover.

First Princess Jasmine Omay, who caught up following some personal errands, also turned the office hallways into an instant catwalk. — Video by Philstar.com multimedia team

