Why ‘Swipe Coupons’ should be your habit before hitting SM Malls – plus the latest deals!

With Swipe Coupons, your time at SM Supermalls becomes more exciting and fulfilling as you get to enjoy perks and savings from #AweSMDealsEveryday!

MANILA, Philippines — Without a doubt, going to the malls is a favorite pastime of Filipinos. But more than just to shop, dine or watch movies, we also love going to the malls as a way to reward ourselves after a busy week, whether alone or with friends, family and loved ones.

Now, we can make malling even more rewarding and special, thanks to Swipe Coupons available at the SM Malls Online app. Every day, there are over 1,000 deals that can be redeemed in-store!

Here are more reasons why you should make Swipe Coupons your new habit before hitting SM Malls:

Discounts made more accessible. With Swipe Coupons, getting discounts and other promos from your favorite brands and stores is now more accessible anytime, anywhere.



Just download the SM Malls Online app and sign up for an account. Then, go to the “Deals and Shop” section and start browsing available Swipe Coupons from an SM mall nearest you.



With Swipe Coupons, getting discounts and other promos from your favorite brands and stores is now more accessible anytime, anywhere. Just download the SM Malls Online app and sign up for an account. Then, go to the “Deals and Shop” section and start browsing available Swipe Coupons from an SM mall nearest you. It’s easy to redeem. Before going to SM, you can already choose as many Swipe Coupons that you like. Just click “Save for Later” so that the coupons are saved to your account.



When you’re ready to avail, head to the store where the Swipe Coupon is valid. Swipe it on your app and instantly enjoy savings or other promos.



Before going to SM, you can already choose as many Swipe Coupons that you like. Just click “Save for Later” so that the coupons are saved to your account. When you’re ready to avail, head to the store where the Swipe Coupon is valid. Swipe it on your app and instantly enjoy savings or other promos. Savings across all categories. With over 1,000 deals daily, you are sure to find a deal whether you’re going to shop, dine, relax or have a good time. There are Swipe Coupons for fashion, food, gadgets, groceries and so much more!

The SM Malls Online app also regularly updates the Swipe Coupons for the latest sale, discounts and offers.

Ready to enjoy perks and savings from SM? Check out this season’s best Swipe Coupons:

Shop your favorite styles and enjoy P300 off when you purchase a minimum of two items exclusive at SM when you present this coupon!

This special offer is valid on selected regular-priced items only. Available at select SM Malls until October 15.

Buy 40 Tokens and get 25 free with this Swipe Coupon from Tom’s World. Stock up now and enjoy even more value at Quantum Store.

Available at all Tom’s World in SM Malls nationwide until December 31.

Simply present your student ID to avail of the following services at exclusive rates: brow shaping for P150, eyelash perming for P400, and eyelash extensions for P1,000.

Available at Happy Brows at select SM Malls until September 30.

With this coupon from PC Express, You can bring home the large and amazing Samsung LS49CG954EEXXP 49" G9 Gaming Monitor for P57,000. That's P6,340 off from the regular price of P63,340.

Available at PC Express SM City Molino until September 30.

Keep your kicks looking fresh with Hydropel from La Sole Manila. Swipe this 15% off Coupon on the liquidproof solution for sneakers and say goodbye to stains.

Available at SM City Sucat and SM City Manila until September 30.

With Swipe Coupons, your time at SM Supermalls becomes more exciting and fulfilling as you get to enjoy perks and savings from #AweSMDealsEveryday!

Download the SM Malls Online app today from the Google Play Store or App Store to make Swipe Coupons your new mall habit.