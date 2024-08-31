BPO Tourism Queen tilt returns after 5-year hiatus

This year marks the return of the tilt that highlights the diversity, inclusiveness, and vibrant spirit of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.

MANILA, Philippines — After five long years, the BPO Tourism Queen pageant is back with the meaningful traditions it created in 2019.

At the launching ceremony, the 2019 court welcomed some of the contenders for the 2024 title.

Reigning queen Pia Nepomuceno, who represented the TSA company will go down the pageant's history as its longest reigning titleholder. Her court is composed of 1st runner-up Pia Recto (who represented 24/7 In Touch) and 2nd runner-up Jayem Huavas (who represented Infocom Tech). The ladies have, since then, moved to other BPO entities.

BPO Tourism Queen is a platform that showcases creativity, individuality, and cultural pride of professionals in the BPO sector.

Half of the contenders graced the launch event at the Winford Hotel Manila, wearing different versions of the Philippine terno. These were:

Bharbz Madrigal (Las Piñas)

Jash Tebong (Parañaque)

Naffi Gumama (Manila)

Kendra Moises (Mandaluyong)

Nikie Arevalo (Antipolo)

Jessy Guay (Pasig)

Nicole Canlapan (Sta. Rosa)

J.C. Nocum (Las Piñas)

The contenders will be competing in the National Costume, Talent, and Evening Gown categories.

"We've been in the tourism business for the past 12 years. We create safe spaces for everyone. Next year, we will unveil the Mr. & Miss BPO pageant," said Katherine Portugal, founder and organizer of the BPO Tourism Queen search.

This event brings together BPO companies and their employees in a shared mission to promote the country's breathtaking tourist destinations.

Winners will be collaborating with non-government organizations (NGOs) dedicated to advocacy on eco-sustainable tourism initiatives.

The BPO Tourism Queen 2024 finale will unravel in the Grand Ballroom of Winford Hotel Manila on October 12.

