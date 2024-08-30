GDFI continues to work with top universities; inks MOA with PUP

MANILA, Philippines — As Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) celebrates its 120th year of its founding, the largest state university in the country signed a memorandum of agreement with one of the nation’s most progressive finance company, Global Dominion, that is designed to boost career employment and increase opportunities for its alumni.

In a signing ceremony held last June at Global Dominion Ortigas office, company President and Managing Director Patricia Poco-Palacios, Talent Acquisition Manager Jennelyn Pimentel, and Chief Human Resources Officer Godofred “Don” Matias Jr, as well as PUP’s Alumni Relations and Career Development Office Director Florindo Oquindo signed the agreement that is designed to assist in the employment of the school’s graduates greatly.

PUP, with over 20 campuses around the country, boasts of an enrollment of over 80,000 students. It is acknowledged as one of the top academic institutions in the Philippines as affirmed by the Quacquarelli Symonds that analyzes higher education institutions.

Like PUP, Global Dominion is also present throughout the archipelago with over 100 branches spread across the National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao that help Filipinos achieve their goals and dreams through easy and affordable loan and financing services.

Furthermore, GDFI continues to work with schools such as De La Salle University and Ateneo de Davao University among others from workshops to programs designed to help the young find their role in nation building.

Poco-Palacios noted the talent and capabilities of PUP’s students.

“There is a signature characteristic of the PUPians that seems to really help them rise the ranks here in Global Dominion. Meron talaga tayong mga patotoo na ang mga taga-PUP ay mahuhusay, magagaling, at malayo ang mararating (There is proof that PUPians are talented, skilled, and will go far in their careers)," she said.

Oquindo, excited at this partnership that is a game changer for PUP, enthused: “Our aim of giving them the support on how we can assist them in their employment, especially OJT, also in the area of sharing knowledge, ang kanilang (their) best practices where we can learn from it.”

“Part of the holistic development of the students is to really expose them to the different avenues, of the different possibilities to improve their experience and learning activities so that our graduates will become work-ready graduates, not just locally but globally,” Oquindo added.

