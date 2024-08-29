Singlife Philippines empowers Filipinos to build financial protection with ‘Super Boost’ interest earnings

Singlife Philippines is changing the game. With the Super Boost Program, customers’ investments in protecting their future don't just sit idle—they actively work to grow.

MANILA, Philippine — Singlife Philippines launched its Super Boost Rewards Program, which gives customers with active financial protection plans in the Singlife Plan and Protect App a remarkable opportunity: up to a 15% per annum* net interest rate on their Singlife Account.

Many Filipinos view insurance premiums as an expense without immediate returns, a perception reflected in the country's insurance penetration rate remaining below 2%. They believe that unless something unfortunate happens, the money spent on premiums is essentially lost.

Singlife Philippines is changing the game. With the Super Boost Program, customers’ investments in protecting their future don't just sit idle—they actively work to grow.

By simply building and maintaining life insurance and investment plans, clients with policies obtained in the Singlife Plan & Protect App can earn up to 15% p.a.* on their Singlife Account, effectively super-boosting their money’s growth.

“It should not require a fortuitous event, loss, damage, or injury for insurance owners to start benefiting from their policies, which they pay for with their hard-earned money,” Lester Cruz, chief executive officer of Singlife Philippines, says.

“Insurance should be more than just a means of protection from financial loss; it should also be a compelling way to allow people to better themselves financially while living responsibly. Singlife Philippines is on a mission to provide a better path to financial independence for all,” Cruz adds.

How it works

Boost: All customers are given up to 5% p.a. net* interest rate when they download the Singlife Plan & Protect App and create their Singlife Account.

Balances of up to P500,000 in the Singlife Account will earn a 5% p.a. net interest rate, while amounts exceeding P500,000 but not more than P1,000,000 will earn a 2% p.a. net interest rate.

2x Boost: Customers with Protect from Emergency and Protect Your Goals products in any of its variants (Savings, Education, and More Goals) can double their monthly interest earnings up to 10% p.a.* equivalent by maintaining their coverage.

Super Boost: Customers can triple their monthly interest earnings to up to 15% p.a.* equivalent by building and maintaining financial protection with other insurance and investment solutions in the Singlife Plan & Protect App.

The interest in Boost, 2x Boost, and Super Boost is calculated daily and credited monthly to customers’ Singlife Accounts. The interest amounts are capped at PHP 1,000 per month, over the base Boost interest. To take advantage of this offer, customers must not have any canceled or lapsed policies in the qualified protection plans from the previous month.

Experience the Singlife advantage today. Protect and invest your way to up to 15% p.a. net*—only with Singlife!

More good news!

Beginning September 1, new users of the Singlife Plan & Protect App can enjoy free P300 insurance credits after successfully creating an account in the app as a welcome gift to help jumpstart their financial journey.

To learn more about the Super Boost program, visit https://singlife.com.ph/about/blog/super-boost.

Download the Singlife Plan & Protect App to get started: https://singlifephapp.onelink.me/C9Va/tjqha06p

*Terms and conditions apply.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Singlife Philippines. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.