Michael Cinco, Philippine Legacy Gala partner anew for fundraising show

Fashion designer Michael Cinco is flanked by models Kirk Bondad (left) and Rina Maier (right) during the press preview of Cinco's Philippine Legacy Gala 2024 show.

MANILA, Philippines — After the resounding success of “The Philippine Legacy Gala x Michael Cinco: The Impalpable Dream of España” in 2023, the world-class Filipino haute couturier will once again be the featured designer at this year’s edition.

On December 2 at the Marriott Manila Hotel, Cinco will unleash his latest collection to raise funds for the Philippine Missionari della Fondazione di Carità Inc., a non-profit organization supporting the Missionaries of Charity in aiding vulnerable communities in the Philippines.

“The success and public demand for Michael Cinco’s showcase at our 2023 gala inspired us to feature him again this year," said Archie Tan, co-founder and producer of The Philippine Legacy. “His blend of tradition, innovation, and Philippine artistry resonated deeply with our audience, leading to his return with ‘The Impalpable Dream of Eternal City, Roma.’”

Popular models

“I'm very honored to present my collection. And this is my second time to actually present a collection for The Philippine Legacy Gala. And there's a profound meaning for this because I'm showing my collection for a greater cause,” said Cinco at the press preview at the Peninsula Manila Hotel last August 18.

Cinco’s good friend and fellow world-renowned designer Albert Andrada, a co-producer of the event, explained that the gala aligns with the mission and vision of the Philippine Legacy.

“This serves as a platform for Filipino designers to showcase their collection. Last year was a very successful one. And we already have a roster of designers for our next five years to showcase their uniqueness and artistic talent and of other artists as well," Andrada said.

For a special preview of the fashion spectacle, Cinco presented exquisite creations worn by current Mister World Philippines Kirk Bondad and rising model Rina Maier.

Kirk wore a full-length velvet cape with a dramatic, flowing silhouette, inspired by the togas and cloaks worn by Roman nobility, with intricate thread embroideries along the edges and down the center back, mimicking Roman laurel wreaths, ornate columns or mythological scenes. Crystals were strategically placed along the embroidered patterns, adding sparkle and a regal sense reminiscent of the glittering mosaics found in Roman architecture.

Rina wore a luxurious cape made of embroidered organza meticulously placed to mimic the intricate pattern of a Roman mosaic. A true masterpiece that marries modern innovation with ancient artistry. Each delicately cut organza has gold embroidery on the tip. It is the precision and beauty of age-old craftsmanship that transforms the cape into a wearable work of art.

Fashion for a cause

The Philippine Legacy President and Founder Judith Tan and Co-founder Charles Pontier are instrumental in the organization’s success and ongoing initiatives.

“We are reminded of our collective responsibility to uplift the marginalize and underprivileged communities across our nation. Today, we are not just sharing information. We are here to inspire action and foster a spirit of compassion that transcends boundaries.

“The Philippine Legacy Gala is more than just an event. It's a movement aimed at bridging the gap between those who have resources and those who lack basic necessities. Our mission is to foster sustainability and provide unwavering support to the Philippine Missionaries Inc.," said Pontier during his speech.

The fashion for a cause aims to empower the missionaries to continue serving underprivileged and marginalized communities throughout the Philippines.

RELATED: Michael Cinco to launch new perfume, 50 haute couture looks at fundraising gala