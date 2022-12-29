^

Ivana Alawi, Bella Poarch, Filipina stars return in TC Candler's Most Beautiful Faces 2022 list

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 1:09pm
Composite images of (from left) Ivana Alawi, Liza Soberano, Janine Gutierrez, and Bella Poarch
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Critic website TC Candler has released their Most Beautiful Faces for 2022 where four Filipinas have returned on the annual list, with Ivana Alawi in particular making another Top 10 appearance.

Alawi figured at No. 6 spot after placing in 4th last year. In her first appearance in 2020, the actress-vlogger was a new entrant at No. 11.

2017 winner Liza Soberano dropped a few spots from No. 18 last year to No. 23, appearing on the list for an 8th time.

Actress Janine Gutierrez figured at No. 51, while Filipino-American singer-vlogger Bella Poarch was at No. 80, both indivuduals' second time on the annual list.

The most beautiful face of 2022 according to TC Candler is Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes, who tops the list after eight appearances.

