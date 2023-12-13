^

Entertainment

Belle Mariano attends wedding of Donny Pangilinan's sister

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 2:38pm
Onscreen love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano flank Donny's elder sister, Ella, who married Enrique Lhuillier Miranda in a garden wedding in Intramuros last December 6, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Fans of onscreen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were delighted upon seeing the two at Donny's sister's wedding last week. 

Donny's elder sister, Ella, married Enrique Lhuillier Miranda in a Modern Filipiana wedding held in Intramuros last December 6. 

Attended by some members of high society and politicians, the wedding had casual observers note how regal and classy it looked. 

Donny took time off from his busy schedule, and his fans were wondering if Belle will be accompanying him to his sister's wedding. It turned out she did as a photo of them with the bride was posted by Nice Print Photo on its official Instagram account. 

Donny posted a photo of his with his siblings on his Instagram. 

Donny and Belle currently headline the nightly romance drama "Can't Buy Me Love." 

RELATED: Rajo Laurel restores Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan's wedding dress for daughter Ella

