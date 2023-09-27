^

Andrea Brillantes debuts at Milan Fashion Week with Versace, Gucci

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 8:05am
Andrea Brillantes debuts at Milan Fashion Week with Versace, Gucci
MANILA, Philippines — Young actress Andrea Brillantes made her debut at Milan Fashion Week by attending the runways for Italian luxury brands Versace and Gucci.

In a series of posts on her Instagram account, Andrea shared photos and videos of her first visit to Milan Fashion Week, beginning with an invitation to the Versace Gala Dinner.

Andrea aptly wore full Versace to the event with a black bodycon mini dress and matching semi-sheer pumps, complemented by a minibag, choker necklace, and hair pin adorned with the famous Medusa of Versace — the complete outfit worth over P400,000.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At Versace's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, Andrea — opting for a orange two-piece leather ensemble — took videos of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Claudia Schiffer modeling the brand's newest looks.

The actress wore a pink two-piece Gucci ensemble for the fashion brand's "Ancora" show which was the debut of its new creative director Sabato De Sarno.

Andrea managed to snap a photo with content creator Emma Chamberlain, was behind NewJeans member Hanni on the red carpet, and with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo who had also accompanied her to Versace's capsule collection unveiling in Villa Balbiano in Lake Como.

